Police release video of suspect they say forced woman to ground in Brooklyn, attempted to rape her

Officials released surveillance video of the attacker who forced a 19-year-old to the ground in an attempt to rape her.

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police released a video of a man they say forced a woman to the ground in Brooklyn and attempted to rape her.

Police say the 19-year-old victim was walking home from school near Lafayette Avenue in Clinton Hill on November 28 when a man approached her.

She told officers that he forced her to the ground and attempted to rape her.

Her attacker made off on foot.

The teenager refused medical attention and did not suffer serious physical injuries.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call the NYPD's crime stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-tips (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-pista (74782).

The NYPD released November crime statistics on Monday which showed that there were 110 rapes reported to police in November, 14.1% fewer than in November 2021.

