Antisemitic hate crimes in NYC rose 125% in November, NYPD data shows

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Hate crimes were up 70% last month in New York City compared to the same month a year earlier, led by a surge in antisemitic attacks, which rose 125%.

There were 45 hate crimes motivated by antisemitism in November versus 20 in November 2021, according to data released by the NYPD Monday.

Antisemitic hate crimes have been on the rise throughout the year, amid concerns about racism on social media.

The biggest spike was in February, when the city had 56 anti-Jewish crimes, up from 11 in February 2021.

On Sunday, police were investigating a possible hate crime after a father and son were shot with a BB gun outside of a Kosher supermarket on Staten Island.

While overall major crime dropped 1.2% in November, homicides were up 20% with 30 murders last month, up from 25 in November 2021.

That's a shift from the downward trend so far this year and murders are still down 11% year over year.

Shooting incidents remain down, 32.8% last month, and gun arrests were up.

Subway crime was down almost 13%.

