Father, son shot with BB gun outside NYC Kosher supermarket; police investigating as hate crime

MEIERS CORNERS, Staten Island (WABC) -- A father and son were shot with a BB gun outside a supermarket on Staten Island, police say.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday outside Island Kosher on 2212 Victory Boulevard in Meiers Corners.

Police say an unknown man in a black Ford Mustang with no license plate approached the father and the 7-year-old and shot them with the BB gun from the vehicle. He then fled the scene.

The child was grazed in the ear and his 32-year-old father was struck in the chest. Both of the victims refused medical attention.

Both victims were wearing yarmulkes at the time and police are investigating the attack as a possible hate crime.

