Man struck in head with baseball bat in Hamilton Heights attack

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was struck in the head with a baseball bat in a brutal attack in Upper Manhattan.

Two men were walking on Amsterdam Avenue near 148th Street in Hamilton Heights last Tuesday. One guy pulled an orange baseball bat from his pants and struck the other man's head from behind.

The 47-year-old victim fell to the ground. His attacker kept screaming and apparently stomped on him before running away.

The victim suffered a laceration and bruises to his head.

Police are still looking for the attacker.

