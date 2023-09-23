Citi Bike rider critically injured in collision with SUV in Brooklyn

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A person on a Citi Bike was critically injured in a collision with an SUV in Brooklyn.

It happened in Park Slope near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Union Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the car hit the bike. The impact broke the vehicle's windshield and side view mirror. The license plate was also dislodged.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital.

So far, the driver has not been charged.

