Tenants from Crown Heights buildings hold protest, saying buildings not fit for families

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Tenants from three buildings in Crown Heights protested on Sunday claiming their apartment buildings are not fit for families.

Michelle Stamp lives in 1392 Sterling Place. Three generations of her family grew up there.

After the owner died, she says no one has taken responsibility for the upkeep of the building. So she and her neighbors began a rent strike 18 months ago.

Five months ago, another building at 1074 Eastern joined the rent strike. Also under the same ownership.

Now, 1018 is linking arms - they have the same late owner and the same complaints.

"We have a lot of plumbing problems, leaks, lobby, every few months, leak on the second floor. The whole ceiling will come down," said Desra Lawrence.

Lawrence says she can hear water running down behind the walls whenever it rains.

This bathroom is not even tiled.

"It creates a lot of mold. Plaster and paint. Band-aid. Opens up again," Lawrence said.

At this point, it is not just about renovations anymore. Tenants want to purchase their buildings and take care of them as only homeowners can.

