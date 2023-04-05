A Brooklyn music therapy non-profit was started in memory of Ethan Holder, who was shot and killed near the school that he worked.

Parents of teacher's aide killed by gun violence start non-profit in his name

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The parents of a teacher's aide who was shot and killed in Brooklyn have created a nonprofit in his memory.

Police say Ethan Holder, 19, was murdered blocks from P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School in Flatlands last October, where he had worked as a paraprofessional.

After his death, his father founded the Music of Ethan's Heart.

"Lots of folk come up to me and say, 'I can't image.' And I say, 'you should never imagine because it should never happen," Roy Holder said.

Part of the organization's work has been providing the funding for music therapy classes for students with special needs put on by P771K inside the school.

Roy Holder said he created the nonprofit so that his son's passion for the student's he worked with, and for music, endured.

"His love for music translated into what he was doing with the kids here," Holder said.

Holder said the organization's aim is to give students access to opportunities they may not otherwise receive.

"I see him in children I've come in contact with and I want to support them. It's a way for me to keep his memory and his spirit alive," Holder said.

