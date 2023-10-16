Brooklyn police encounter ends with person driving away, officer's gun accidentally discharging

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A police encounter in Brooklyn ended with a person driving away from an officer and the officer's gun going off accidentally.

The incident happened on Sunday morning and went from zero to a hundred in a split second, involving what the NYPD has repeatedly said is a problem plaguing the city - illegal guns on the street.

It started outside a banquet hall on Bedford Avenue in Flatbush. In an exclusive video obtained by Eyewitness News, officers responded to the corner of Snyder Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Police say there was a fight between two groups of people and a small crowd going back and forth.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and the hall closed around 3:30 a.m., but people were still out front. About ten minutes later, officials say one officer told another that two men in a black four-door Honda that was parked, menaced him with a gun.

The black vehicle then pulled up to the light right next to an ambulance. A pair off officers waked up to the vehicle - one appeared to lean in and that is when the driver hit the gas.

Officials say that the sergeant's arm got lodged in the passenger's side window - he stumbled and his weapon went off, firing one round.

The officers and several more then chased the suspect's vehicle on foot and also by are.

The NYPD is calling the incident an 'accidental discharge' - no one was seriously hurt.

