NYC officials urge drivers to avoid Brooklyn-Queens Expressway ahead of weekend closures

Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid using the BQE as the city prepares to repair its aging infrastructure. CeFaan Kim has more.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City officials are urging people to avoid the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway this weekend as part of the roadway will be closed for repairs.

Starting Saturday, October 14 at 2 a.m., all Queens-bound lanes of the BQE will be closed from the Atlantic Avenue entrance ramp and the Manhattan Bridge exit ramp.

Additionally, Staten Island-bound lanes will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Sands Street and Atlantic Avenue.

All lanes will reopen on Monday, October 16 at 4 a.m.

"During the summer we had to remove a lot of concrete and that's why we closed, sometimes, a few lanes during the summer of the BQE. But this time around we are closing it from Saturday two in the morning til Monday 4 a.m. because we need enough time to install, now, the concrete and give enough time for the concrete to cure," DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said.

ALSO READ | Man squashes competition, breaks world record with 2,749-pound gourd

Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Eric Risberg

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.