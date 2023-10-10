NYC officials urge drivers to avoid Brooklyn-Queens Expressway ahead of weekend closures

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City officials are urging people to avoid the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway this weekend as part of the roadway will be closed for repairs.
Starting Saturday, October 14 at 2 a.m., all Queens-bound lanes of the BQE will be closed from the Atlantic Avenue entrance ramp and the Manhattan Bridge exit ramp.
Additionally, Staten Island-bound lanes will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Sands Street and Atlantic Avenue.
All lanes will reopen on Monday, October 16 at 4 a.m.
"During the summer we had to remove a lot of concrete and that's why we closed, sometimes, a few lanes during the summer of the BQE. But this time around we are closing it from Saturday two in the morning til Monday 4 a.m. because we need enough time to install, now, the concrete and give enough time for the concrete to cure," DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said.
