Man shot multiple times all over body on Brooklyn street

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot multiple times all over his body on the street in Brooklyn.

It happened on 332 Eat 98th Street in Brownsville just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim went to Brookdale Hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene, heading eastbound on Riverdale Avenue.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Billy Joel to end record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.