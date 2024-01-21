Police: 2 found stabbed to death inside Brooklyn home

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were found stabbed to death inside a home in Brooklyn.

Police responded to reports of an assault at 1158 45th Street in Borough Park just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 75-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman with stab wounds throughout their bodies.

The victims were taken to Maimonides Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

A suspect was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | 11-month-old boy dies after apparent burn from steam radiator

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.