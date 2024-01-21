Police: 2 found stabbed to death inside Brooklyn home

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were found stabbed to death inside a home in Brooklyn.
Police responded to reports of an assault at 1158 45th Street in Borough Park just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 75-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman with stab wounds throughout their bodies.
The victims were taken to Maimonides Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.
A suspect was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
