Police: 2 found stabbed to death inside Brooklyn home

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, January 21, 2024 1:12AM
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were found stabbed to death inside a home in Brooklyn.

Police responded to reports of an assault at 1158 45th Street in Borough Park just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 75-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman with stab wounds throughout their bodies.

The victims were taken to Maimonides Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

A suspect was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

