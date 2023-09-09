Annual 'TEAL' walk raises awareness for ovarian cancer research

Thousands of people spent part of their Saturday walking for a cause in Brooklyn.

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn -- Thousands of people spent part of their Saturday walking for a cause in Brooklyn.

It was the annual TEAL Walk and Run in Prospect Park to raise awareness and money for ovarian cancer research.

Cancer survivors and people personally impacted by ovarian cancer all took part.

Among the many who gathered - Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager, who is an ovarian cancer survivor.

In the past 15 years, the walk and run has raised more than $4 million for ovarian cancer awareness and programs.

ALSO READ | Social Security check scam costs Queens man $25K

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.