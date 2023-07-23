Woman in wheelchair killed after reportedly being hit by SUV in Brooklyn

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman in a wheelchair was killed after an SUV reportedly hit her as she crossed the street in Brooklyn.

It happened Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the corner of McDonald Ave and Webster Ave. in Kensington. Investigators are now trying to piece together the details.

The 68-year-old woman was struck at the intersection and was rushed to Maimonides Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the 73-year-old driver of a Lexus stayed at the scene. The driver's sister, Maureen Sardinha, says she was sitting in the front passenger seat. Sardinha insists they did not hit the wheelchair-bound woman, who was found under the SUV, but instead believes the disabled woman fell under their vehicle.

Sardinha says there is no front-end damage to the Lexus. She also cdlaims that when she came out to look, the victim was completely covered in cockroaches and foaming at the mouth.

"I'm a retired nurse. I didn't even know if I should start CPR, because the police kept saying 'do not touch her, do not touch her,'" Sardinha said.

Sardinha believs the woman was still alive for a while, because she was able to shake her head in response to questions. She claims they didn't even know there was someone under their Lexus until another driver pointed it out.

Right now, police will only report the Lexus hit the wheelchair.