Woman shot in head in Brooklyn; person of interest in custody

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head during an argument in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The incident happened after 4 p.m. at 1925 Stuart Street.

Police say a woman of unknown age was shot in the head while arguing with a man.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she's listed in critical condition.

A person of interest fled in a vehicle with a child and has since been taken into custody.

The child was unharmed during the incident.

Investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

