Wall collapses during building demolition in Lower Manhattan; 3 injured

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Three workers were injured when the rear wall of an unoccupied building that was under demolition collapsed in Lower Manhattan Tuesday.

Firefighters and officials from the New York City Department of Buildings were at the scene on Lafayette Street around 1 p.m.

Three people were rescued from the rubble, one was critically injured while the other two had non-life threatening injuries.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

