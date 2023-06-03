School bus bursts into flames in the Bronx

MOUNT HOPE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A school bus burst into flames in the Bronx on Friday.

The fire consumed the vehicle in the middle of East Tremont Avenue, leaving the bus charred.

There were no passengers on the bus, and there were no injuries.

It is not clear how the fire started.

