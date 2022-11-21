New York City Council holds hearing on issues with school bus transportation

Parents have raised complaints about the city's school bus systems pointing to problems with call center responsiveness and accessibility issues.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Officials from New York City's education department are facing questions about problems with school bus service.

The NYC Council held a joint oversight hearing Monday on the Department of Education's handling of transportation.

Parents have raised complaints about the unresponsiveness of call centers when trying to track buses as well as concerns over the obstacles students with special needs face when using the bus.

The hearing also addressed the current status of the Student Transportation Modernization Plan.

The city said it is working to hire nurses for routes that serve kids with disabilities.

It is also working to roll out an app with the company Via to be able to track buses.

MORE NEWS | NYC Gridlock Alert 2022: Days to know this holiday season

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.