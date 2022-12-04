Catholic Charities gather winter clothes, goods at Manhattan church to help families in need

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was a holiday shopping event on Saturday designed to help more than one hundred families.

Catholic Charities gathered much-needed goods like winter clothes at 'Church of Our Saviour' in Manhattan.

Then, Santa-style, the participants got lists of people and items to purchase for them.

Organizers say the event makes giving to others both simple and gratifying.

Many of those involved are part of Catholic Charities' 'Day Laborer Program.'

