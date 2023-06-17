Central Park Boathouse to reopen Saturday following extensive renovations

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Central Park Boathouse will reopen on Saturday following extensive renovations.

It will have seating for 80 and offer everything from breakfast sandwiches to hot dogs to rice pudding.

The main dining room will not be open until the fall, but boats will be available for rental soon.

The new operator, 'Legends Hospitality' is spending $2.25 million on the project.

ALSO READ | 'It's shocking': Residents appalled by naked town council candidate

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.