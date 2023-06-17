  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Central Park Boathouse to reopen Saturday following extensive renovations

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, June 17, 2023 12:57AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Central Park Boathouse will reopen on Saturday following extensive renovations.

It will have seating for 80 and offer everything from breakfast sandwiches to hot dogs to rice pudding.

The main dining room will not be open until the fall, but boats will be available for rental soon.

The new operator, 'Legends Hospitality' is spending $2.25 million on the project.

ALSO READ | 'It's shocking': Residents appalled by naked town council candidate

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW