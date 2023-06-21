1 person injured after car crashes into building in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was injured after a car slammed into a building in Manhattan on Tuesday.

Police responded to West 15th Street and 10th Avenue in Chelsea just after 6 p.m. after reports of a vehicle into a building.

One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village.

It's unclear whether the victim was the driver of the vehicle or a pedestrian.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash.

