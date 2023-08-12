  • Watch Now
Police: Child safe after taken from family shelter in Manhattan by mother's former boyfriend

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, August 12, 2023 2:47AM
HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A baby girl is safe and sound after a frightening afternoon on Friday.

The NYPD says the nine-month-old was taken from a family shelter on West 49th Street in Manhattan by the mother's former boyfriend.

He reportedly put the child in a car around 3:30 p.m. and took off to New Jersey. Police tracked down the suspect's vehicle and took him into custody.

The child was unharmed.

----------

