Police: Child safe after taken from family shelter in Manhattan by mother's former boyfriend

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A baby girl is safe and sound after a frightening afternoon on Friday.
The NYPD says the nine-month-old was taken from a family shelter on West 49th Street in Manhattan by the mother's former boyfriend.
He reportedly put the child in a car around 3:30 p.m. and took off to New Jersey. Police tracked down the suspect's vehicle and took him into custody.
The child was unharmed.
