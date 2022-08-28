  • Watch Now
Flames tear through church in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
15 minutes ago
EAST TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters were on the scene of a massive church fire in the Bronx.

Flames broke out at Iglesia Cristiana just a few blocks north of the Cross Bronx Expressway in East Tremont just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word yet on how badly the church was damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

