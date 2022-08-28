Flames tear through church in the Bronx

EAST TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters were on the scene of a massive church fire in the Bronx.

Flames broke out at Iglesia Cristiana just a few blocks north of the Cross Bronx Expressway in East Tremont just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word yet on how badly the church was damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MORE NEWS | Arrest made in brutal assault on off-duty NYPD officer

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.