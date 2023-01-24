How DNA helped crack a 1994 cold case of 2 women strangled to death in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- DNA from decades ago is finally helping to crack a cold case.
Larry Atkinson was taken out of a police precinct on Monday night and is facing multiple charges - accused of strangling two women to death.
The murders happened in February 1994 in Sharon and Sarah Roberts' Harlem apartment.
Police say they were able to finally make an arrest because of DNA found under Atkinson's fingernails.
ALSO READ | NYC confronts the problem of unlicensed smoke shops
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.