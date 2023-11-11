Columbia suspends student groups vocal on Israel-Palestine conflict after unauthorized event

The university says an unauthorized event that went ahead Thursday despite warnings included threatening rhetoric and intimidation.

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Columbia University is suspending two student groups that have been vocal on the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

University officials say 'Students for Justice in Palestine' and 'Jewish Voice for Peace' repeatedly violated policies related to holding campus events.

The university says an unauthorized event that went ahead Thursday despite warnings included threatening rhetoric and intimidation.

The groups will not be eligible to hold events on campus - or receive university funding, at least through the end of the fall term.

Jewish Voice for Peace released a statement on Friday night saying in part,

"JVP is appalled at Columbia University's decision to suspend JVP and SJP student chapters for the semester. This is an appalling act of censorship and intimidation by the administration. The University is spuriously claiming that these groups violated university policy when calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, where over 11,000 civilians have lost their lives, including at least 4,500 children."

