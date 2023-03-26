Year-round curbside composting service to kick off in Queens

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Year-round curbside composting service will kick off Monday in Queens.

The borough president and city sanitation commissioner helped hand out composting bins on Sunday in Archie Spigner Park.

Composting will be collected on recycling day, with no sign-up required.

Queens is the first borough for what will eventually be the first city-wide curbside composting program ever.

Universal composting will gradually roll out to the other boroughs over the next 19 months - coming lastly to Manhattan in October 2024.

