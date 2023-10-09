Taxi drivers call on Governor Hochul to help fight new congestion pricing fee

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Taxi drivers are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to help them fight a new congestion pricing fee.

They gathered Sunday outside Hochul's office in Midtown demanding an exemption from the forthcoming toll system.

The group is concerned about a proposed $1 surcharge per trip which would be passed on to the rider. They say it amounts to a third tax.

"Ordinary New Yorkers understand the plight of cab drivers and they understand the unfairness and the injustice that drivers have had to endure," said Bhairavi Desai of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

One study shows yellow cab drivers make 12 trips into the congestion pricing zone every day.

