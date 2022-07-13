Traffic

Manhattan Borough President Levine pushes for congestion pricing to begin

By Eyewitness News
Manhattan borough president talks about congestion pricing plan

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine held a press conference on Wednesday to push for congestion pricing in the city.

He was joined by transportation advocates to announce a plan to ensure that state and city agencies take the necessary steps to ensure the success of the Manhattan Congestion Pricing Plan.

Levine said his office held roundtable discussions and outreach to come up with ideas relating to program design and implementation, proactive transit investments, and adjacent public realm and streets policy.

Governor Kathy Hochul was asked about the congestion pricing delays on Wednesday.

But, as she has in the past, she cited additional federal requests for information and said she supports congestion pricing "100%."

"We want to make sure that gets off the ground. We had a few federal barriers in the spring that set us backward. We had been on the schedule that we anticipated. We worked through those," Hochul said. "I thank the Biden administration for helping us work through those. We've gone through our community outreach, we are in the process of trying to get this instituted as soon as possible. We will be releasing the timetable as soon as we can."



The MTA said that they welcome Borough President Levine's support in getting congestion pricing moving.

"The MTA has continued to forcefully advance the congestion pricing initiative set in motion by the State. We welcome the Borough President's support for a program that will reduce traffic, bring significant environmental benefits, and provide substantial funding for capital initiatives to benefit mass transit," said John McCarthy, MTA Chief, External Relations.

