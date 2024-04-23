Nearly two-thirds of New Yorkers oppose congestion pricing plan, Siena College poll finds

New Yorkers overwhelmingly oppose the City's congestion pricing plan, according to a new poll.

New Yorkers overwhelmingly oppose the City's congestion pricing plan, according to a new poll.

New Yorkers overwhelmingly oppose the City's congestion pricing plan, according to a new poll.

New Yorkers overwhelmingly oppose the City's congestion pricing plan, according to a new poll.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers overwhelmingly oppose the City's congestion pricing plan, according to a new poll.

A recent Siena College survey found that 64 percent of people in New York City oppose a 15-dollar toll to drive below 60th Street in Manhattan.

Just 33 percent of people are in favor of the plan to fund the MTA and reduce congestion and pollution.

In the suburbs, the percentage of people who oppose is even higher, 72 percent of survey participants disagree with the toll that could be implemented as soon as this summer.

Meanwhile, one in seven people, 14 percent, said they would travel to Manhattan less in order to avoid the toll.

MORE: MTA officially approves congestion pricing tolling plan for NYC

N.J. Burkett has the story outside MTA headquarters on congestion pricing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.