  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Nearly two-thirds of New Yorkers oppose congestion pricing plan, Siena College poll finds

WABC logo
Tuesday, April 23, 2024 8:34PM
Poll: Nearly two-thirds of New Yorkers oppose congestion pricing plan
New Yorkers overwhelmingly oppose the City's congestion pricing plan, according to a new poll.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers overwhelmingly oppose the City's congestion pricing plan, according to a new poll.

A recent Siena College survey found that 64 percent of people in New York City oppose a 15-dollar toll to drive below 60th Street in Manhattan.

Just 33 percent of people are in favor of the plan to fund the MTA and reduce congestion and pollution.

In the suburbs, the percentage of people who oppose is even higher, 72 percent of survey participants disagree with the toll that could be implemented as soon as this summer.

Meanwhile, one in seven people, 14 percent, said they would travel to Manhattan less in order to avoid the toll.

MORE: MTA officially approves congestion pricing tolling plan for NYC

N.J. Burkett has the story outside MTA headquarters on congestion pricing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW