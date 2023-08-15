3 injured after construction lift strikes MTA bus in Midtown

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Several people were injured when a bus came into contact with a construction lift in Midtown Monday night.

The frightening collision occurred on East 48th Street and Madison Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the lift struck the side of the M6 bus as it was traveling northbound on Madison Avenue.

Three people suffered minor injuries and are being evaluated.

The circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known.

