Broadway extends 'optional' mask policy as COVID-19 cases rise, CDC says

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Broadway has extended its 'optional' mask policy through the month of August, even as the subvariant BA.5 drives a wave in COVID cases throughout the country.The Broadway League announced Tuesday a continuation of the policy at all 41 theaters but is monitoring case counts closely.Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theaters.The Broadway League is expected to determine the future of its mask policy on a month-to-month basis.The announcement comes despite the BA.5 subvariant being responsible for 69% of new COVID cases a week ago.The CDC says the wave in breakthrough cases and re-infections have prompted a resurgence of COVID health warnings.The highly contagious COVID subvariant, omicron BA.5, now accounts for nearly 80% of new coronavirus infections in the United States.----------