Health & Fitness

New Yorkers proceeding with caution as COVID cases increase in Manhattan

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New Yorkers proceeding with caution as COVID cases increase in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Alex and Alexi Push flew in from Germany on Friday night - only learning of the rise in COVID cases in the city after speaking with Eyewitness News.

For some, the numbers do not change much - but New Yorkers are proceeding with caution.

"Wearing my mask more inside - double boostered, but there is some concern," said Patricia Johnson.

The BA.2 variant is to blame for the spike in cases in Manhattan - moving the borough from low risk to medium.

The average number of cases per 100 thousand in New York City went up from 17.97 percent on Tuesday to 20.37 percent on Thursday.

Mayor Eric Adams reminded New Yorkers not to panic.

"If we make the right decisions such as taking on booster shots, we will be prepared for this future," Adams said.

The future includes lifting the mask mandate for toddlers in schools and daycares.
Adams reiterated his promise Friday morning.

"Trust me when I tell you, I want to see the faces of our children, but as I stated, I must move with the science," he added.



Adams says the mandate could be lifted next week if his health team gives him the green light.

ALSO READ | Arrest made after Northwell Health employee shot, killed in parking garage
EMBED More News Videos

An arrest was made after a Northwell Health employee was found dead in a parking garage on Long Island.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmanhattannew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthcovid 19 variantcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed, 2 others injured in shooting outside Bronx school campus
Arrest made after hospital employee shot, killed in parking garage
Two teens stabbed, one fatally, during high school basketball parade
Long Island seal released after found in traffic circle
Arrest made in 32-year-old rape, homicide case in Wildwood
2 brothers in police custody in Bronx shooting of 61-year-old woman
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
Show More
Dogs seized from Brooklyn home and owner arrested
Heavy rains cause flooding, evacuations, rescues in NJ, NY
AccuWeather: April showers
Yankees rally to win season opener over the Red Sox
NY basketball team school gets honored with a parade for winning game
More TOP STORIES News