Rising tide of COVID cases curbs Staten Island Ferry runs in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The people who run the Staten Island Ferry have been testing positive for COVID, so the vessels have been running a little less frequently lately.The NYC Department of Transportation announced from now through July 26, the ferries will run at 20-minute intervals between 6-9 a.m. and 4-8 p.m. weekdays, adding five minutes to the usual rush hour wait times.Service will be every 30 minutes at all other times.Face coverings are still required of all passengers in the ferry terminals and aboard the vessels.It comes as COVID transmission rates have spiked 33% over the past week in the city, an increase experts say is being driven by the new BA. 5 omicron subvariant.According to former NYC Health Commissioner Jay Varma, we are like to continue seeing more waves even after this one subsides.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.