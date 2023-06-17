Car jumps curb, hits several vehicles in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A bad crash shut down part of Midtown on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses say a car jumped a curb and hit several other vehicles on West 32nd and 6th Avenue.

Police say the crash injured one person who they expect to be okay.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

