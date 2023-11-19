  • Watch Now
Motorcyclist critical after struck by car in Queens hit-and-run crash

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, November 19, 2023 2:52AM
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash in Queens.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Broadway and 29th Street in Astoria.

The 26-year-old was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with severe head and body trauma.

The Volkswagen Atlas was later recovered near the scene but was unoccupied.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

