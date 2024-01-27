Multi-car crash downs utility poles, wires in Queens

HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) -- Several cars were involved in a crash that downed utility poles, power lines, and trees in Queens.

It happened along 111th Avenue near Francis Lewis Boulevard just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Many of the cars involved in the crash were mangled and car parts were littered all over the street. One woman says had it not been for a utility pole, the accident could have been tragic for her family.

"Had the driver not knocked over the electrical pole, it would have went straight into (his) bedroom," said Shiela Carter.

One person was taken to the hospital but there is no update on their condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

