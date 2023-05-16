Child critical after accident involving school bus in the Bronx

CO-OP CITY, The Bronx (WABC) -- A child is in critical condition after an accident in the Bronx involving a school bus.

The bus and a Jeep collided right near the Hutchinson River Parkway in Co-Op City just before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The male driver of the Jeep and his female passenger were both taken to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition.

Four children were on the bus along with the driver and an attendant. One of the children is critically hurt. The other children are expected to be okay.

There is no word yet on what caused the accident.

