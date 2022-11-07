8 injured in crash on Triborough Bridge

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- First responders pulled four people from a bad crash on the Triborough Bridge.

It happened on a Queens-bound lane around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

Eight people were hurt - two of the injuries were serious.

The crash led to some backups, but the roadway has since cleared.

