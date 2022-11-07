  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

8 injured in crash on Triborough Bridge

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Monday, November 7, 2022 3:48AM
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- First responders pulled four people from a bad crash on the Triborough Bridge.

It happened on a Queens-bound lane around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

Eight people were hurt - two of the injuries were serious.

The crash led to some backups, but the roadway has since cleared.

ALSO READ | Threat to NJ synagogues 'mitigated' as FBI identifies 'source of threat'

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.