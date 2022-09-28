18-year-old girl shot in face, killed after two men open fire on group in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An 18-year-old girl was shot in the face and killed after two men opened fire on a group of people in Brooklyn Wednesday.

The incident happened at 1225 Eastern Parkway in the Crown Heights section.

Police say an 18-year-old girl was hanging with a group of people in front of the location, when two unidentified men approached the group and fired several shots at them.

The girl was shot in the face. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspects fled the scene on foot.

No one else was injured.

It is unclear if the teen victim was the intended target. She has not been identified yet.

There have been 23 shooting incidents and 26 victims reported this year in the 77th precinct.

