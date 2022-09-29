Manhunt underway after 17-year-old girl fatally shot in face in Brooklyn

Derick Waller has an update on the murder from the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The search is underway for two gunmen after a 17-year-old girl was shot in the face and killed while sitting outside with a group of friends.

It happened Wednesday night at 1225 Eastern Parkway in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

Police say the girl was an unintended target.

She was hanging out with a group of people when two unidentified men walked up and opened fire.

"They were chilling outside like they normally do, and someone had came and they just started throwing shots," one woman told Eyewitness News.

"Boom, boom, boom! Like that. You know when they're shots. I said, 'Oh my God, someone got shot!' I opened my window. I saw the lady on the floor," said another resident.

The girl was shot in the face.

"It was a gruesome scene, a body with blood," the resident said. "Her sister was holding her. It was just a tragic scene."

The teen was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured.

Investigators say the two suspects fled the scene on a single scooter, and they are still on the loose.

There are NYPD cameras visible near the scene, but it is unclear what they captured.

So far, police have not released any of that video, and there have been no arrests.

Even with shootings down about 38 percent compared to last year, Brooklyn still has a lingering problem with gun violence.

There have been 23 shooting incidents and 26 victims reported this year in the 77th precinct.

ALSO READ | Long Island restaurant owner owes workers thousands of dollars in back wages, NY State says

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube