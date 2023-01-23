Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz badly beaten on Manhattan subway; 3 teens arrested

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Fox News meteorologist was badly beaten on a subway train in Manhattan.

Adam Klotz says he was repeatedly punched in the face by a group of teens around 1 a.m. while coming home from a bar on a 1 train in Chelsea.

Police say he asked the teens to stop smoking marijuana on the train and soon after, they started to attack.

Klotz was taken to the hospital. He said on Instagram that he is going to be okay.

Three teens were arrested.

