Mayor Eric Adams unveils new plan to help curb skyrocketing auto thefts across the city

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to crackdown on the skyrocketing car thefts across the five boroughs.

Despite an overall increase in major crime so far this year, auto thefts are up nearly 19 percent.

In response to the crisis now sweeping the city, NYPD Police Commissioner Edward Caban advised "this is simply not acceptable."

"When it comes to grand larceny auto, this past month and this year as a whole, we are seeing double digit increases," he said.

On Wednesday, Police Commissioner Caban and Mayor Adams detailed a new plan, what they are calling a 360-degree approach, to get those numbers down.

This new plan will see each precinct in the city receiving two patrol cars equipped with mobile license plate readers to identify and track stolen vehicles.

The vehicles will be on the road 24/7, in hot spots like Northern Queens and in the Bronx.

These devices can, in real time, identify stolen cars of which police say 85 percent are found.

"They are being recovered mostly in the borough they are stolen from and close by the precinct they were stolen from," said NYPD Chief John Chell.

Part of this plan also involves police training, public service announcements, and social media campaigns.

Additionally, as a first, the city is also partnering with the DMV, which will inform people on whether or not their specific vehicle brand is being targeted.

