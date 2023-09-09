Woman shot in the head after gunfire erupts in Bedford-Stuyvesant

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in the head and one other was injured Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn.
It happened after 12 p.m. near Myrtle and Nostrand Avenues in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.
Two people were shot, including a woman, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head. A second victim, a male, was shot in the leg.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
