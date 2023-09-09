Woman shot in the head after gunfire erupts in Bedford-Stuyvesant

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in the head and one other was injured Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn.

It happened after 12 p.m. near Myrtle and Nostrand Avenues in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

Two people were shot, including a woman, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head. A second victim, a male, was shot in the leg.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.