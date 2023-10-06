Man charged in Midtown bottle attacks also arrested in subway assault

Police say suspect Michael Dowell first struck a 23-year-old man in the head with the bottle outside Whole Foods at 1095 Sixth Avenue on Thursday.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 33-year-old man is charged with randomly hitting three people in the head with a glass bottle in Midtown Thursday night. He was also charged in a fourth attack, an unsolved subway assault that happened back in August.

Police say suspect Michael Dowell first struck a 23-year-old man in the head with the bottle outside Whole Foods at 1095 Sixth Avenue at around 6:40 p.m.

He then went inside, according to the complaint, and struck a 49-year-old woman in the head with the bottle on the second floor of the store.

Both were treated for minor cuts to the heads at Bellevue Hospital.

About an hour later, police received a report that he had struck a 55-year-old woman in the head with the glass bottle on a northbound D train, just north of the store.

Officers responded to the subway station at Sixth Avenue and West 46th Street to take a report, and discovered Dowell still hanging around the station.

He was charged with three counts of felony assault for Thursday night's attacks.

Dowell was also charged in an open assault complaint from August, when he allegedly punched another subway rider on a southbound A train at the 42 St - Port Authority Bus Terminal station.

Howell, of 866 St Nicholas Avenue, has prior arrests that include three incidents of petit larceny on August 11, August 15, and August 24, when he stole allegedly stole merchandise from TJ Maxx and Nordstrom stores.

He also has a prior driving while intoxicated arrest in 2014.

