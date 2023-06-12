2 NYPD officers struck by vehicle in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers were rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car in the Bronx Monday, according to police.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. on East 149th Street and Brook Avenue.

Police say two officers, assigned to the 40th Precinct, were struck by a vehicle while responding to a 911 call near the location.

Both officers were taken to Lincoln Hospital where they are expected to survive.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

An investigation into whether the officers were intentionally struck is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

