Man fatally shot during dispute in Bronx apartment

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed inside an apartment in the Bronx.

It happened Saturday night at 1305 Sheridan Avenue in Claremont.

Authorities say the victim was in an argument with another man when shots were fired.

The suspect then fled the scene.

