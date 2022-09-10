4 men injured in Bronx shooting

ALLERTON, The Bronx (WABC) -- Four men were injured in a shooting in the Bronx.

Police say the men were shot just before 5 p.m. Friday on Astor Avenue in Allerton.

All four men are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

