Man dies after being shot in the head in the Bronx

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 49-year-old man was killed after being shot in the head in the Bronx.
It happened next to a playground near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and East 156th Street in Longwood.
So far no arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
ALSO READ | Suspect in court today after subway cleaner attacked in Bronx
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.