Man dies after being shot in the head in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
5 minutes ago
LONGWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 49-year-old man was killed after being shot in the head in the Bronx.

It happened next to a playground near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and East 156th Street in Longwood.

So far no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

