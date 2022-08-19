Man dies after being shot in the head in the Bronx

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 49-year-old man was killed after being shot in the head in the Bronx.

It happened next to a playground near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and East 156th Street in Longwood.

So far no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Suspect in court today after subway cleaner attacked in Bronx

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.