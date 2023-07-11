An investigation is underway after reports of at least two people shot in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx on Tuesday, according to police.

At least 2 people shot near St. James Park in the Bronx: police

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after reports of at least two people shot in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx on Tuesday.

The shooting took place near St. James Park by 193rd Street and Morris Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

Police say at least two people were shot, according to preliminary information.

Their conditions are unknown.

No further details have been revealed.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.