At least 2 people shot near St. James Park in the Bronx: police

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, July 11, 2023 10:38PM
At least 2 people shot near park in the Bronx: police
An investigation is underway after reports of at least two people shot in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx on Tuesday, according to police.

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after reports of at least two people shot in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx on Tuesday.

The shooting took place near St. James Park by 193rd Street and Morris Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

Police say at least two people were shot, according to preliminary information.

Their conditions are unknown.

No further details have been revealed.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

