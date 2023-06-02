Several people injured after string of separate shootings in the Bronx

Police say a woman in her 20's was walking along Teller Avenue and E. 167th Street just after 4 p.m. when she suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Several people are recovering after three separate shootings took place in a span of four hours in the Bronx on Thursday.

In the first shooting, police say a woman in her 20's was walking along Teller Avenue and E. 167th Street just after 4 p.m. when she suffered a gunshot wound.

She was shot one time in the arm and taken to Lincoln Hospital, where she's expected to survive.

About four hours later just after 8 p.m., police say a male, of unknown age, was shot twice inside a store located at 902 Hunts Point Avenue.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he's expected to survive.

The third shooting took place around 8:20 p.m., when a 21-year-old man was shot in the left leg at 1311 College Avenue.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he's expected to survive.

The shooting happened just steps from Doris and Juan Martinez's stoop.

They say the occupants of two different cars appeared to be fighting with each other and opened fire at the very moment three men rode down the block on Citi bikes.

"There were three bikes, one of the boys on the bike got shot in the leg," Doris Martinez said.

All three bystanders ran for cover, one of them, the 21-year-old victim, was rushed to the hospital.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

Investigations are underway.

