3 shot, 1 fatally in separate incidents outside Bronx NYCHA complex

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in two separate incidents outside a NYCHA complex in the Bronx.

The first shooting occurred just feet from a playground at the Eastchester Garden complex around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 22-year-old man died after someone shot him in the chest. A second person suffered a graze wound.

The later shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when someone wounded a man on the same street.

Detectives say they are looking for three people in connection with the first shooting.

